US Vice President JD Vance said he believes President Donald Trump would likely support him if he decides to run for president. At the same time, he stressed that he has not discussed a possible candidacy with Trump.

Vance's statement

Vance said this in an interview with Mark Halperin for the 2WAY Tonight program, Anadolu Agency reports. According to him, if he takes part in the presidential election, he would expect Trump's support.

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Asked whether Trump could support him immediately after he announces his entry into the race, Vance replied that he considers this likely. However, the vice president clarified that he has no direct confirmation, as he has not spoken with the president about it.

Without confirmation from Trump

Vance called presidential support crucial. He added that he cannot judge Trump's psychology because he has never discussed his own possible presidential ambitions with him. According to the vice president, his assessment of possible support is his own assumption, rather than a position confirmed by Trump.

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