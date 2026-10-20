Saudi Arabia has identified 100 promising opportunities for trade and investment in international markets. They were identified based on 23 reports prepared by the Federation of Saudi Chambers in the first quarter. The reports analyzed foreign economies, the kingdom's trade and investment ties, and areas for further cooperation.

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, the results are intended to help bilateral Saudi-foreign business councils set priorities, organize economic missions, and develop commercial partnerships. The federation has 103 bilateral business councils that help Saudi companies enter foreign markets, remove barriers to expansion, and strengthen ties with foreign partners.

Investment and new partnerships

The business councils reported completed investments of 14.25 billion Saudi riyals in seven countries. They also held 109 meetings and organized delegations to connect companies with potential partners. Cooperation initiatives are currently being developed in 80 markets.

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In particular, Saudi company Shamsan opened a branch in Cambodia after a preliminary agreement to acquire two agarwood forests covering 150 million square meters, worth more than $1 billion. The Saudi-Swedish Business Council also facilitated Swedish medical group Medicover's entry into the kingdom's market. The company launched a project with initial investments of €8 million and plans to increase them to €50 million by 2028.

Cooperation with Europe and Asia

During a business mission to Portugal, the Saudi side held 18 meetings and field visits. This resulted in two memorandums: one between the federation and Portuguese investment agency AICEP, and another between the federation and the Portuguese Industrial Association — Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Private companies from both countries also signed four agreements.

In Riyadh, the federation received a delegation from Italy's CDP Group. The sides signed a memorandum providing for cooperation, the establishment of business contacts, and the exchange of trade and investment opportunities. At the same time, a strategic agreement was signed to establish a plant in the Sudair Industrial City specializing in compressed natural gas solutions and technologies.

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