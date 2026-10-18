Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a pre-election address on social media platform X, urged voters to support him and said the country has two years remaining in the presidential term of his “friend,” U.S. President Donald Trump, to complete its main tasks. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Netanyahu published the address on October 18, nine days before Israel’s parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27. “We have two more years of my friend President Trump’s term, and this is exactly the time to complete our great missions on all fronts,” the Israeli head of government said.

Call to mobilize supporters

Netanyahu presented the election as a choice between a right-wing government led by him and an opposition government that could be headed by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot. He claims that such a coalition would depend on support from Arab parties.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The prime minister called on supporters to persuade relatives and friends to come vote. According to him, every vote can affect the election result.

Polls show Yashar’s advantage

Netanyahu is holding meetings with voters in different parts of Israel amid recent polls in which Likud is trailing the Yashar party. Four polls published by Maariv, Channel 13, KAN News and Channel 12 showed Yashar in the lead, while the two main political blocs remain nearly tied.

On average, the Zionist opposition receives 51.25 seats, while Netanyahu’s bloc receives 51 seats, whereas 61 seats are needed for a majority in the Knesset. The latest Maariv poll, released on Friday, projects 18 seats for Likud and 21 for Yashar; both main blocs have 51 seats each in it.

Read us on