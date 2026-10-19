Meghan Markle Revealed Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Lilibet's Hobby

Meghan Markle spoke about her five-year-old daughter Lilibet’s hobby. It turns out the little girl loves gymnastics—a hobby also shared by her British cousin, Princess Charlotte. The Duchess of Sussex spoke about her daughter’s passion during a recent visit to Nottingham.

The celebrity mom proudly admitted that her five-year-old daughter, Lilibet, is absolutely thrilled with gymnastics.

“My daughter is doing gymnastics right now. She really enjoys it,” Meghan Markle shared.

Fans of the royal family immediately noticed an interesting detail: Lilibet’s cousin—11-year-old Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton—is also passionate about the same sport. She has been interested in gymnastics and ballet for several years now.

The Duchess of Sussex shared this during her recent visit to Nottingham, according to People.

A friend of Meghan Markle shared some heartwarming photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home.

As a reminder, American actress, wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, celebrated her 45th birthday on August 4 and shared celebratory photos on social media.

Grant Harold, former butler to King Charles III of Great Britain, revealed details of the monarch’s daily diet, which, he says, helps maintain his health and active lifestyle.

Read us on