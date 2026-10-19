UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the deadly attack on former Guatemalan prosecutor and head of the tax authority Juan Francisco Solórzano Foppa in Guatemala City. The 43-year-old lawyer was shot dead on Saturday at the Campo Marte sports complex along with another man.

Call for an independent investigation

As Anadolu Agency reports, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that the secretary-general called for a prompt, thorough, independent and impartial investigation into the tragedy. He also stressed the need to hold those responsible for the attack accountable.

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Protection of the rule of law

According to Dujarric, Guterres emphasized the need to maintain safe conditions for people working to strengthen the rule of law, combat corruption, protect human rights and participate in public life.

The UN secretary-general expressed condolences to the families of the victims. Solórzano Foppa was a prominent Guatemalan anti-corruption lawyer and former prosecutor.

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