In the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed held telephone talks on Sunday with the heads of the foreign ministries of several countries in the region. The sides discussed regional security and stability, The National reports.

Participants in the talks

According to the publication, citing the state news agency Wam, Abdullah bin Zayed spoke with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, as well as Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks on Saudi Arabia

The telephone contacts took place amid repeated attacks by Yemen's Houthis on Saudi Arabia since the beginning of October. According to The National, since October 1, the Houthis have carried out 20 attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The deadliest attack, on October 10 in Riyadh, claimed the lives of 13 people, including an Egyptian flight attendant.

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