The Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine, who was attacked by settlers in the occupied West Bank while olive harvesting was underway, said that, in her view, the Israeli military protects settlers more than Palestinians whom they threaten. At the hospital, she said she was shocked and offended that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used wording referring to a possible attack on her and others, although, according to her, all the evidence was already available, PBS NewsHour reports.

Injuries after the attack

Levine said that several of her vertebrae were broken in the attack. She also sustained injuries in the buttocks area that appeared to be knife wounds and required stitches. According to her, police provided no new information about the case.

According to the photographer, the attackers were armed with bottles and slingshots and kicked her for about 10 minutes while she tried to hold onto her cameras and bag. Levine believes that a helmet and a protective vest marked PRESS may have saved her from more serious injuries.

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Reactions to settler violence

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Levine. According to her, he described the attackers as hooligans and said they were a stain on Israeli society. The photographer also received a letter signed by more than a dozen former Israeli security and intelligence officials, including former Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon, former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo, and former Shin Bet head Ami Ayalon.

The letter’s authors said they were ashamed of the violence that, according to them, Jewish terrorists in the West Bank inflict on Palestinians, those trying to protect them, and people documenting these actions. U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee called the attack on Levine a disgusting act of terrorism committed by masked cowards and said those responsible should spend years in prison.

Human rights groups reported that since the olive harvest season began in late September, hundreds of Palestinians have been attacked and several have been killed. Levine said she had not received any contact from Netanyahu and added that she plans to return to work.

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