Foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, meeting in Manama, Bahrain, called for conditions in the Strait of Hormuz to return to the state that was in effect before Feb. 28. The final statement of the 168th session of the ministerial council stressed that freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea is a shared international interest and responsibility.

Support for Saudi Arabia

The Council expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks. Member states declared a unified position alongside the kingdom and support for the measures it is taking to protect its sovereignty, security and interests.

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The Council also supported Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for a political settlement through dialogue. The statement said it is necessary to rely on the Cooperation Council Initiative, the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference and relevant UN resolutions.

US-Iran tensions

Regarding tensions between Washington and Tehran, the Council reaffirmed support for mediation efforts to achieve a political solution that would prevent further tension and instability in the region. As Anadolu Agency reports, the Gulf states stressed that any agreement must cover Iran's nuclear and missile programs, drones, and Iran's support for proxy groups. They also emphasized the need to involve Council countries in negotiations affecting their security and interests.

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