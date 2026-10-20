On October 20, the Latvian government appointed former footballer and former director general of the Latvian Confederation of Employers Kaspars Gorkšs as head of the State Chancellery. This was reported by LSM English.

Candidate selection

Gorkšs was one of three applicants shortlisted for the position of director of the State Chancellery. His candidacy was proposed by Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, who represents the United List party.

Last week, coalition partners had not yet reached a unanimous position on Gorkšs' appointment. After meeting with him, New Unity did not give a clear answer on supporting his candidacy, although other coalition partners had already spoken in favor of his approval.

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When he will take office

Kaspars Gorkšs stated that he would be able to begin work in about a month, after the completion of his current employment contracts with the Latvian Confederation of Employers and the Jūrmala Football School.

LSM English notes that the reasons why Gorkšs was considered the best candidate were not widely known. The information reviewed during the selection process had restricted access.

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