Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway on October 20, where he has scheduled a series of meetings with international partners. Key topics of the talks include peace efforts, strengthening air defense, and joint production.

According to the head of state, he is scheduled to hold a trilateral meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, as well as bilateral talks with Steve Witkoff. In addition, a four-party meeting will take place.

Zelenskyy also announced a planned audience with King Harald V of Norway and a meeting with representatives of the Norwegian parliament—the Storting.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/tg-10.mp4

“We are not cutting off any contacts that could help bring about peace,” the president emphasized, adding that Ukraine will discuss with its partners the strengthening of air defense and the development of joint production facilities.

Prior to this, Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Oslo for talks with Zelenskyy.

Representatives of the Ukrainian leadership will participate in the talks in Norway alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

European leaders are considering the possibility of direct talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and are discussing two potential scenarios for ending the war in Ukraine.

Read us on