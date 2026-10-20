Dissatisfaction with Donald Trump’s policy toward Russia has intensified in the U.S. Congress. Some Republicans have spoken out against easing sanctions against Moscow and a possible reduction in military aid to Ukraine.

According to Politico, some lawmakers are threatening to block White House initiatives if the administration continues to make concessions to the Kremlin. In particular, the six-month easing of sanctions related to the purchase of Russian diesel fuel has drawn criticism.

Congressmen Don Bacon and Brian Fitzpatrick called for maintaining pressure on Russia and providing Ukraine with the necessary weapons.

U.S. lawmakers are also concerned about possible restrictions on the Ukrainian military’s access to the Starlink and Starshield satellite systems, as well as delays in the delivery of interceptor missiles for the Patriot system.

Trump explains his decisions as an effort to reach a peace agreement. At the same time, his fellow party members believe that concessions to Moscow could strengthen the Kremlin’s position.

Source: Politico

European leaders are considering the possibility of direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and are discussing two potential scenarios for ending the war in Ukraine. One scenario involves a freeze on hostilities along the current front lines, while the other involves ceding the remainder of the Donbas to Russia in exchange for Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO.

U.S. President Donald Trump accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being unwilling to end the war. The American leader stated that, in his opinion, the Ukrainian president has not sought an end to hostilities either now or in the past.

More than half of Ukrainians—56%—believe the war will not end before the second half of 2027. At the same time, 62% of those surveyed said they are prepared to endure the war for as long as necessary.

Read us on