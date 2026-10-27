According to ERR News, Estonia’s Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by Nordic Shield Group AB concerning a tender for the procurement of concrete bunkers for the country’s eastern border.

Challenge to tender conditions

The tender is being conducted by the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (RKIK). Nordic Shield Group AB challenged the requirements set out in it regarding the manufacturing quality standard and the ISO certificate.

RKIK stated that the certificate submitted by the company did not meet the tender conditions. Armin Siilivask, head of the Baltic Defence Line project at RKIK, noted that following the court’s decision, the procurement procedure can continue.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Further procedures

According to Siilivask, RKIK aims to proceed according to the planned schedule and, if possible, conclude the contract as early as March next year. Before that, rounds for submitting bids, negotiations, inspections and evaluation must take place.

Estonia plans to install 600 concrete bunkers along its eastern border by the end of 2027 as part of the Baltic Defence Line. RKIK announced the bunker procurement tender in 2025.

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