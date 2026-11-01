At least nine Trump cabinet members named in complaints — TIME

In the United States, at least nine of the 15 members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet have been named in formal complaints over possible violations of the Hatch Act, TIME reports. The complaints concern the actions of administration officials, including their participation in events supporting Republican candidates ahead of the midterm congressional elections.

In October, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr appeared with Trump at a rally in Wasilla, Alaska, in support of Republican Senator Dan Sullivan. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared in Wisconsin with Republican Congressman Derrick Van Orden on October 20 and addressed manufacturing workers during a Pentagon-organized tour focused on defense production.

Vice President J.D. Vance and Burgum also spoke at a rally in Topeka, Kansas. Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefly took the stage with Trump during an event in Corpus Christi, Texas. In August, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy endorsed Republican Mike Rogers’ candidacy in Michigan’s Senate race.

Hatch Act restrictions

Adopted in 1939, the Hatch Act restricts the political activity of U.S. executive branch employees. Among other things, it prohibits using official authority or influence to interfere with elections. The complaints regarding officials’ appearances at rallies also concern a provision that does not allow the use or indication of an official position during political activity. Compliance with the law is overseen by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC).

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Democracy Defenders Fund and Reporters Without Borders filed a complaint in October over the Alaska rally and asked the OSC to investigate the actions of Trump, Lutnick, Burgum and Carr. In September, the organizations filed a separate complaint over Duffy’s appearance in Michigan and his endorsement of Rogers.

The administration’s position and sanctions

The Trump administration rejects the allegations, stating that its representatives participated in political events in a private capacity, which is permitted by the Hatch Act, and that their actions were approved by lawyers and ethics specialists. White House spokesperson Lauren Bis told TIME that senior administration officials may discuss current events, policy and candidates associated with that policy to advance the administration’s agenda.

The Campaign Legal Center also filed a complaint over the alleged use of taxpayer funds for political advertising that, according to the organization, was intended to influence election results. Following an OSC investigation, disciplinary measures for most federal employees are determined by the Merit Systems Protection Board, while findings concerning cabinet members and senior officials are submitted to the president. Possible civil penalties include a fine, suspension from work or a reprimand.

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