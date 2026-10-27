Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman will hold a meeting in Cyprus on Tuesday ahead of the visit by the UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy, María Ángela Holguín. The meeting is scheduled for 11:00 at the offices of the UN Good Offices Mission, Cyprus Mail reports.

Participation of technical committees

As part of the meeting, Christodoulides and Erhürman will also jointly speak with members of the technical committees on youth and cultural heritage, as well as representatives of the civil society advisory body.

The talks were preceded by a meeting between Christodoulides and the UN Secretary-General’s special representative and head of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus, Khassim Diagne. During the conversation, the president reiterated the government’s concerns over violations or attempted violations of the status quo in the buffer zone by Turkish Cypriots and stressed the need to stop such incidents.

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Visit by the UN envoy

Christodoulides is due to meet separately with Holguín on Friday. A joint meeting of the Cyprus president, Erhürman and the UN envoy has also already been scheduled.

Earlier, the Cyprus government called for a detailed discussion of how to make its proposal on Varosha acceptable to Turkish Cypriots, rather than focusing on grounds for rejecting it. Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the proposal could provide immediate and tangible benefits to both communities. Christodoulides also stated that the Varosha initiative remains in force and differs from the 2005 proposal.

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