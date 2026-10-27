In the United Kingdom, officials involved in developing policy on data centres and artificial intelligence held meetings with 137 companies but did not meet with environmental organisations. This is stated in an investigation by the non-governmental organisation Spotlight on Corruption, The Guardian reports.

Meetings with businesses and communities

The organisation submitted 40 freedom of information requests to 18 government bodies. The requests concerned meetings and investment figures in the process of shaping policy on so-called AI growth zones from July 2024 to June 2026.

According to the investigation, ministers, permanent secretaries and directors general met with 137 businesses, with some being met more than once. At the same time, senior officials held meetings with only two community groups and had no meetings with environmental organisations.

Spotlight on Corruption representative Camila Kingston said that the government had failed at the highest level to involve environmental NGOs and communities in shaping its flagship policy on AI data centres, despite the potentially serious environmental consequences of such plans.

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Officials moving to technology companies

Spotlight on Corruption also reported a significant flow of personnel between the government and the technology sector. By its calculations, from July 2024 to September 2026, 38 ministers, senior civil servants and special advisers took up positions at companies operating in the AI sector.

Nine of them worked at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, which played a central role in shaping the UK’s artificial intelligence strategy. They included former officials responsible for AI policy, international policy in this area and engineering fields.

A government spokesperson said that data centres must create jobs in Britain, strengthen supply chains, benefit communities, use clean energy and consume water responsibly. He added that the authorities seek to work with industry, local authorities, environmental groups and communities.

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