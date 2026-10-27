Video: Nicki Minaj May Be Appointed White House Press Secretary

American rapper Nicki Minaj is being considered as a possible candidate for the position of White House press secretary. The discussion began following the scandalous departure of Katie Zakaria, who served in that role for only five days. At this time, information about a possible appointment remains at the discussion stage.

American rapper Nicki Minaj may take on the role of White House press secretary in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. White House Communications Director Stephen Chung hinted at this possibility by posting a video of a conversation with the artist, during which she praised the president and his economic policies.

Chung wrote about this on social media platform X amid the scandal surrounding former press secretary Katie Zakaria, who left her post just five days after her appointment.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it seems we’ve found a new White House press secretary!” wrote the Trump administration official.

During a conversation with the White House representative, the rapper stated that the U.S. economy is thriving because the country is led by a president who understands business.

“The president is a businessman at heart. He managed to rise to the top even when he didn’t have a single dollar left in his bank account,” Minaj said.

She also praised Trump for his stance on the international stage and his ability to defend U.S. interests.

“He’s very firm, especially on the international stage. He clearly tells them what we need, not what they need. We’re not going to pay to please them, understand? On the contrary, they’re the ones who will pay us for the opportunity to be associated with the U.S.,” the artist stated.

Minaj also praised the U.S. president’s work ethic. According to her, Trump continues to work and hold campaign rallies, even though he could easily have finished out his term.

The artist called him a wonderful person who cares not only about his own future but also about the other Republicans running in the election.

Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ https://t.co/petoprxVoX — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 25, 2026

In addition, Minaj criticized polls by American media outlets, calling them “fake.” She urged conservatives not to let such reports dampen voters’ enthusiasm for the election.

That same day, the rapper appeared alongside the U.S. president at a campaign rally in Michigan. There, she declared her love for Trump, called him the embodiment of resilience, and said that since returning to power, he had changed the atmosphere in the country and given Americans hope for a better future.

Trump himself also commented on the artist’s appearance during the event. He said he had noticed her buttocks, calling them “simply incredibly beautiful,” and then added that he hoped Minaj wasn’t offended.

Source: Steven Chung

Earlier, Trump joked about Nicki Minaj’s buttocks during a speech at a Republican rally.

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