Europe will be able to achieve military independence from the United States once it learns to provide its own air defense capabilities and establishes its own intelligence system in cooperation with Ukraine.

Tomas Kopecny, former director of the Department of Industrial Cooperation at the Czech Ministry of Defense and deputy minister of defense of the Czech Republic, made this prediction in an interview with Ukrinform.

“The moment we have to produce our own air defense systems—because we can’t rely on the Patriot—fundamental changes will take place… Thus, Europe will become independent in this area. It will take time—perhaps 10 years—but Europe is working on this together with Ukraine. And together, they will succeed,” the expert said.

The same, he said, applies to intelligence and satellite navigation. It will take some time, but Europe will invest in these technologies at an unprecedented pace. The transition period will be difficult, including for Ukraine, but it will manage. Ukraine, Kopechny noted, will develop some of its own systems, and the Europeans will help it do so.

Thus, the field of intelligence data will become yet another area in which Europe will gain independence from the United States.

Kopechny is convinced that all of this will harm American interests. He explained that for the past 70 years, Europe has been one of the most important markets for the U.S., especially when it comes to the American defense industry and its technologies.

“The result will be that we will remain allies of the United States, but we will be less dependent on them,” Kopetchny concluded.

As a reminder, on October 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 300 strike drones of various types, including jet-powered drones, as well as 15 S-8000 “Banderol/Dan-T” missiles.

On the evening of October 16, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in the suburbs, and a man was killed as a result of the strike.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked the main power grid in the Rivne region. As a result, a large number of people in Rivne and the surrounding region lost power.

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