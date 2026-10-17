Thousands of No Kings movement protests are being held across the United States on October 17 as part of a nationwide day of action amid the start of early voting in many states. Previous nationwide actions by the No Kings coalition were directed against President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies, The Hill reports. The coalition announced the October 17 events last month as a coordinated campaign to increase participation in early voting.

March in Washington

In Washington, participants marched from the White House to the US Capitol with a banner reading, “Your vote is your voice.” Other demonstrators held signs reading, “Pro-America, anti-Trump” and “Hands off my vote.”

Calls to vote early

At an event in Dallas, Teresa Cox, a representative of the local civic organization Texas Organizing Project, urged Texas voters to vote early. The state’s early voting period is set to begin on Monday. She also called on citizens to study the issues and candidates and make informed decisions independently.

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At a rally in Atlanta, City Council member Michael Julian Bond urged participants to fulfill their civic duty during the early voting period. In Georgia, it runs from October 13 to 30.

Previous actions

In March, more than 3,000 No Kings demonstrations took place across the country after the Trump administration’s decision to launch military operations against Iran. Organizers of two nationwide days of protest last year said that about 5 million people took part in the actions in June and 7 million in October.

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