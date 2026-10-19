In Israel, Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz announced on October 19 that he would not run in the October 27 elections. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post. Eight days remained until the vote.

Gantz’s decision came amid polls in which Blue and White consistently failed to cross the electoral threshold. The party had launched a new campaign only a week earlier under the slogan “Choose unity, save the country.”

Gantz’s plans after leaving the race

The former defense minister said he would continue to seek unity in the country. Blue and White said that he would focus on forming a unity government that would act in Israel’s interests.

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Previously, Gantz advocated for a broad Zionist government and allowed for participation in a coalition with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. At the same time, Blue and White distanced itself from the opposition bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu. The party also lost several lawmakers who are now part of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party.

Politicians’ reactions

Eisenkot called Gantz’s withdrawal from the race a correct and responsible decision. He had previously been a member of the political alliance led by Gantz and also served as his deputy in the army.

Democrats party leader Yair Golan said there was shared responsibility for the victory of the change bloc. Yoaz Hendel, head of the Reservists and Economy Party, who was previously a member of Blue and White, called on Gantz’s voters to support his political force.

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