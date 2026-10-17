Saudi Arabia says it destroyed four drones over the country — NDTV World

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed four drones in the areas of Riyadh, the Eastern Province and the south of the country. According to Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Riyadh-led military coalition, one of the drones was intercepted over the capital.

Al-Maliki said the drones were destroyed over the past several hours. As NDTV World reports, Saudi Arabia has recently been subjected to missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Houthis. According to the outlet, the targets of the strikes included oil facilities, tankers and airports of the kingdom.

The outlet notes that hostilities resumed in July after a multi-year hiatus. Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition that supports Yemen's internationally recognized government in the war against the Houthis.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements regarding Iran

Riyadh accuses Iran of encouraging the Houthis' recent escalation. Tehran denies these accusations. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran supports a comprehensive political process as the only practical and sustainable path to resolving the conflict on the Arabian Peninsula.

Araghchi also reiterated Iran's offer to mediate between the parties. Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Riyadh had not responded to this initiative. The Houthis and Tehran insist that the group acts independently.

Strikes in Yemen

Saudi Arabia has carried out retaliatory strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, where government forces are trying to push back the group following its rapid offensive in September. On Saturday, a Houthi-affiliated news agency accused Saudi military aircraft of attacking residential homes in the provinces of Dhamar and Taiz and said that 12 people had been killed.

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