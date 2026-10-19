In Kenya, following the death of former opposition leader Raila Odinga, competition continues for his electorate in the coastal region. The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Wiper, President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), and new regional political forces are competing for voters’ support. In the 2022 presidential election, Odinga won significant support on the coast, which was one of the stronghold regions of his coalition.

ODM says it retains support

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir said that ODM remains the natural political home for Odinga’s supporters. According to him, voters will make the final decision, and the departure of individual politicians from the party does not mean it has lost its support base.

Nassir also backed former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s claim to Odinga’s political legacy. Joho currently serves as Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Mining, the Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs. At a meeting of ODM activists in Kisauni, Mombasa, he called on supporters to defend the party from competitors and said he intended to step up grassroots work.

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UDA and Wiper step up work in the region

As Nation Kenya reports, UDA is increasing its activity on the coast, where party Secretary-General Hassan Omar is one of the key figures. He plans to run for Mombasa governor and says he is ideologically close to Odinga. During a recent trip to the coast, Ruto called on UDA and ODM to stop public disputes, recalling their cooperation in the broad-based government.

During an August visit to the region, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said his party was ready to replace ODM as the main opposition force on the coast. Wiper is counting, in particular, on support from voters from the Kamba community, who were an important part of Odinga’s coalition.

Smaller parties are also influencing the political situation. Former Nyali MP Awiti Bolo said that no politician would be able to single-handedly inherit Odinga’s voter base. The Jubilee party also announced its intention to field candidates for all elective positions in the region in the 2027 elections. The publication notes that the outcome of the contest will depend on the parties’ local organization, candidate selection, alliances, and voters’ decisions in different constituencies and communities.

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