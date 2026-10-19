In Beijing, China, Botswana President Duma Boko told Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 13 that his country would adhere to the one-China principle and opposes Taiwan’s independence. On the same day, Botswana and China announced the elevation of bilateral relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation.

This was reported by The Rio Times, citing China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The talks took place at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, and a welcoming banquet for the Botswana president was held in the evening.

Cooperation agreements

The leaders signed a joint statement on the new level of partnership, as well as documents concerning the Global Security Initiative, cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, environmentally responsible mineral extraction, healthcare, and personnel training.

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Xi Jinping proposed principles for cooperation in the extractive industry, stressing that African resources should belong to Africa and should not be used for geopolitical rivalry. He also offered Botswana cooperation in the digital economy, agriculture, livestock farming, and education, and mentioned zero tariffs for African states that maintain diplomatic relations with Beijing.

Medicine, education and parliaments

According to Botswana’s Mmegi publication, the joint statement provides for the deployment of Chinese medical teams and the supply of medical materials to Botswana. It also covers partnerships between hospitals, state scholarships for students from Botswana, and ties between universities.

On October 14, Boko met with Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. The sides stated their intention to strengthen interaction between the parliaments of the two countries. Botswana has recognized the government of the People’s Republic of China, rather than Taiwan, since 1975. The full texts of the documents on security, the Belt and Road Initiative, and environmentally responsible extraction were not published, so a possible military component of the cooperation has not been disclosed.

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