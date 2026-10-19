Kenyan President William Ruto has signed the Supplementary Appropriation Act for county governments, which provides for the allocation of KSh 71.09 billion in the 2026/2027 financial year. The ceremony took place on October 19 at the State Lodge in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County. This was reported by Nation Kenya.

Structure of additional funding

Compared with the 2025/2026 financial year, the volume of supplementary allocations increased by KSh 425.6 million, from KSh 70.67 billion to KSh 71.09 billion. The largest share of the funds, KSh 56.38 billion, consists of earmarked allocations financed through loans and grants from development partners. This is about 79.3% of the total supplementary allocations.

Another KSh 12.73 billion will come from the national government’s revenue share, while KSh 1.83 billion will come from mineral extraction royalties in the counties. An additional KSh 148.26 million is expected to come from fines imposed by courts for violations of county legislation.

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Reporting and areas of expenditure

The law requires the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury to publish quarterly reports on the actual transfer of funds to counties no later than 30 days after the end of each quarter. County treasuries must also record transfers of earmarked allocations in their accounts and include them in consolidated quarterly and annual financial reports.

Serious or systematic failure to comply with these requirements will be considered a financial violation under the Public Finance Management Act. The funds will be directed, among other things, toward the construction of county administrative centres, the work of community health promotion officers, affordable housing, medical personnel and health management, the development of agricultural value chains, water supply, sanitation, drought response and climate change mitigation measures.

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