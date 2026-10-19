In Estonia, police may be granted the right to confiscate electric scooters that do not meet established requirements without going to court. The relevant amendments to the country's Traffic Act are being considered by parliament, the Riigikogu, ERR News reports.

Which scooters may be confiscated

According to Margus Tähtepõld, head of transport and traffic at Estonia's Ministry of Climate, confiscation will apply to scooters capable of speeds above 25 km/h or models with motor power exceeding 1 kW. Once the new rules are applied, owners will not be able to reclaim such vehicles.

Currently, police officers can remove a scooter from the road for safety reasons, but they do not have the right to permanently take it from its owner. Taavi Kirss, head of traffic supervision at the Police and Border Guard Board, noted that the vehicle may be kept at a police station until a procedural decision is made on its return or an application is filed with a court.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Second reading and requirements for teenagers

Under the current rules, police could secure the seizure of a scooter only through a court, but according to ERR News, the court has not yet granted any such application. The proposed changes are intended to prevent the vehicle from being used again after a fine is paid.

The bill is awaiting its second reading in the Riigikogu. If lawmakers pass it, the new rules will take effect in March 2027. The same bill also provides that people aged 10 to 15 will need at least a cyclist's licence to ride an electric scooter on any road.

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