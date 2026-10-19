Tiger Shroff’s car shot at in Mumbai — The National

In the Juhu area of Mumbai, India, unidentified individuals opened fire on the car of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as he was returning home after playing football. The actor himself did not sustain serious injuries, but two people were injured, The National reports.

Details of the attack

The shooting occurred at around 7:00 p.m. on October 18 near Pushpa Narsi Park in Juhu. According to police, three men on a motorcycle approached the actor’s car. Two of them opened fire and then fled.

Shroff’s driver sustained a gunshot wound to the arm. The driver of another car that was nearby was also injured. Both received treatment at a hospital. Some reports stated that the actor may have sustained minor abrasions. Videos circulating online reportedly show the car being shot at.

Claims of involvement

Two men who identified themselves as Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they were linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi group. This criminal group has previously been linked to threats against Bollywood figures, including actor Salman Khan.

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After the shooting, messages threatening film industry figures who work with Khan spread online. At the same time, police have not identified those involved in the attack or confirmed the claims made on behalf of the group.

Investigation

Mumbai police formed 15 investigative teams that are reviewing surveillance camera footage and tracking the attackers’ route. Near Andheri railway station, investigators reportedly found a motorcycle that may have been used for the escape. One person was detained for questioning. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a thorough investigation.

Tiger Shroff, whose real name is Jai Hemant Shroff, made his film debut in 2014 in Heropanti. He is known for roles in the Baaghi franchise, the film War, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

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