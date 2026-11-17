The former Queen of Denmark, 86-year-old Margrethe II, is alive, despite a false report of her death published last Friday by the Danish television channel TV2 Fyn.

The subheading of the mistakenly published obituary stated that “Denmark has lost its queen,” who had united regions and generations throughout her life. The text remained on the website until the morning of Monday, November 16, before it was removed.

TV2 Fyn Editor-in-Chief Thomas Funding called the incident an “unfortunate mistake” and explained that the article had been posted online without proper editorial review. According to him, the article was not featured on the website’s homepage, so only 37 readers had a chance to view it. The editorial team is currently investigating the causes of the technical or human error.

Queen Margrethe II, who abdicated the throne in January 2024 in favor of her son Frederick X, continues to perform her representative duties despite age-related health issues—she last appeared in public on November 3 at the Ebbe Munk Award ceremony at Fredensborg Palace.

This was reported by Hello! magazine.

On September 6, the 86-year-old former Queen Margrethe of Denmark was admitted to Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen. She was diagnosed with a blood clot in the hip joint area, as well as mild dehydration.

We previously reported that Queen Margrethe II of Denmark was hospitalized due to heart problems.

On her doctors’ advice, Margrethe II decided to quit smoking, a habit she had started at age 17.

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