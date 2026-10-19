In the United Kingdom, companies whose shares are listed on the London stock market issued 65 profit warnings in the three months to the end of September. This is the highest figure in two years, The Guardian reports, citing an analysis by consulting firm EY-Parthenon.

Companies most often attributed the warnings to changes in government policy and geopolitical uncertainty. Rising costs were the main factor in 35% of cases, while 38% of warnings directly mentioned the impact of the conflict in the Middle East. Over the past 12 months, 17% of UK-listed companies have issued at least one warning regarding their financial results.

Pressure on housebuilding

The largest number of warnings in July–September came from the household goods and housebuilding sector. Housebuilders issued six such notices, bringing their total since the start of 2026 to 14. This is more than the 10 warnings recorded in 2008, the peak year of the global financial crisis.

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According to the Rightmove platform, the average asking price for homes in new listings rose by 1% in October to £371,015. At the same time, house prices have fallen by 0.1% over the past 12 months. Rightmove also warned that rising mortgage rates could further reduce housing affordability.

More expensive mortgages

The average rate on a two-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 5.55%, compared with 5.29% a month earlier and 4.25% before the United States and Israel attacked Iran in February. According to The Guardian, this increased the average monthly payment on a new loan by around £250.

Jo Robinson of EY-Parthenon said rapid policy changes make it difficult for businesses to forecast, invest and allocate capital. Against the backdrop of higher fuel and energy costs, business representatives are calling on the government to provide emergency support.

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