In Italy, the Quirinale — the office of the president of the republic — raised objections to a proposal to grant military personnel judicial police powers in drafts of a new security decree. According to parliamentary sources, this is the Quirinale’s only observation on the document, which the government expected to consider on the evening of October 20.

Key issue of the decree

As ANSA English reports, parliamentary sources called granting such powers to the military a key issue for the future decree. Drafts of the document were being prepared for approval following youth unrest in Milan last weekend.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consultations with the government

The sources noted that the government must settle this issue after traditional consultations between the offices of the Quirinale and Palazzo Chigi — the prime minister’s office. Once this point is resolved, the Quirinale will be ready to approve the measure, according to the sources.

Read us on