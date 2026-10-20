The Italian government has approved a new decree containing measures to prevent and counter violence following youth unrest that took place over the weekend in Milan and other cities across the country. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this.

Response to the unrest

According to Meloni, during the unrest in Milan and other Italian cities, shops were looted, shop windows were smashed and law enforcement officers were attacked. She noted that everyone saw footage of the violence that shook the cities over the weekend.

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The head of government stressed that such actions are unacceptable and cannot be downplayed or justified.

New decree

As ANSA English reports, the Council of Ministers approved a decree containing new measures to prevent and counter such violence. The agency notes that this is a decree on security and combating crime among minors.

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