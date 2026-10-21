Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the decision by the Lviv Regional Council to declare 2027 the Year of Roman Shukhevych, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, and Oleg Olzhych is harmful to Ukraine and could be used as an argument by opponents of its accession to the European Union.

Commenting on the Lviv Regional Council’s decision before departing for India, Donald Tusk called it unwise. The Polish prime minister urged Ukrainian authorities to consider the consequences of such steps for bilateral relations and Ukraine’s European integration.

“I appeal to all our partners in Kyiv, to those who understand how important good relations and allied cooperation between Poland and Ukraine are: it is your responsibility to prevent such things from happening,” the Polish prime minister stated.

According to Tusk, the decision by Ukrainian lawmakers could be exploited by political forces opposed to Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

“If opponents of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union are looking for a pretext, then right now such a pretext has been created by the deputies of the Lviv Regional Council,” he emphasized.

The Polish prime minister called the actions of the Lviv Regional Council deputies “a suicidal tactic.” In his view, Ukraine will be the first to feel the consequences of such a decision, particularly in the context of its European integration.

Tusk also recalled the efforts he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had made to restore bilateral relations following a previous diplomatic dispute over a state award.

On October 20, the Lviv Regional Council passed a resolution declaring 2027 the Year of Roman Shukhevych, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, and Oleg Olzhych.

This decision drew criticism from the Polish prime minister, who believes that such steps could complicate political support for Ukraine’s European integration.

Donald Tusk’s statements reflect the Polish government’s position on the possible consequences of this decision for relations between the two countries and the prospects for Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

This was reported by the Polish media outlet RMF24.

On August 24, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki stated that honoring Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych in the National Pantheon could complicate Ukraine’s European integration. According to him, this could worsen Kyiv’s relations not only with Warsaw but also with Europe as a whole.

Polish Member of the European Parliament Marcin Sipniewski of the “Confederation” party tore up portraits of Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych during a speech in the European Parliament. He also called for an end to financial support for Ukraine.

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