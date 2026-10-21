In Kansas, United States, federal law enforcement officers detained 24-year-old Jaden J. Reed of Clearwater on suspicion of making online threats to shoot US President Donald Trump ahead of his rally near Wichita. As The Guardian reports, a criminal complaint was filed against the man in the federal district of Kansas for threats against the president.

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According to federal authorities, on October 15, a report through Crime Stoppers led investigators to Facebook comments beneath an article by local television station KAKE News about Trump’s upcoming visit to Wichita. According to investigators, Reed called for the president to be shot and immediately afterward wrote that he had .308 and .305 ammunition and intended to kill the president.

Investigators also found two more comments that, according to their information, Reed left under a report by television station KWCH 12 News about the president’s planned visit. In them, the man allegedly stated that he intended to shoot Trump in Kansas and wrote that he knew the location of the speech and had inspected the roofs around it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation and rally

Reed was detained in Clearwater last Saturday and taken into federal custody pending a detention hearing. The US Secret Service, the US Marshals Service, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol and Wichita police took part in the case.

US Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser said that threats of political violence would not be tolerated. He also noted that the First Amendment to the US Constitution protects the right to active dissent, but has certain limitations.

Trump’s rally, designed for 6,000 people, took place on Monday in Park City, about a 10-minute drive from downtown Wichita. According to local authorities, one person was detained near the designated free-speech area for failing to comply with a lawful traffic-control order, while another 11 people were removed from the Heartland Credit Union Arena for disorderly conduct.

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