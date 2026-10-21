In Italy, the Interior Ministry identified 1,339 people as part of a large-scale operation to identify those who carried out illegal road blockades that obstructed traffic. Reports were sent to the competent authorities regarding 71 people, while another 242 people received administrative fines, ANSA English reports.

Protests over fuel prices

The blockades were organized by truck drivers protesting against rising fuel prices. According to the Interior Ministry, the actions virtually brought a significant part of southern Italy to a halt amid food and fuel shortages.

The identification operation covered, in particular, the Campania region, where illegal road blockades obstructed traffic. Hundreds of people have already been checked by law enforcement officers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Escort for freight transport

At night, the Interior Ministry organized police escorts for numerous vehicles, including 500 in Campania. This made it possible to carry out loading and unloading as planned.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi held a video conference with prefects and police chiefs of the affected provinces. He called on them to maintain heightened vigilance due to the possible infiltration of criminal elements into the protests.

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