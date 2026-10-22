In the United States, about 9 million workers combine multiple jobs, while 4.5 million are employed part-time because they cannot find full-time work. As the midterm elections approach, more and more Americans report difficulties paying for basic needs, including housing, food, healthcare, and transportation.

As Al Jazeera reports, the broader U-6 measure of unemployment and underemployment in the United States stands at 7.6%. It includes people who are involuntarily working part-time, as well as those who want to work but have recently stopped looking for a job.

Prices are rising faster than wages

Over the past year, average hourly pay in the United States increased by 3%, while consumer prices rose by 3.7%, according to the latest data from the US Department of Labor. On a monthly basis, prices increased by 0.6%, while average hourly wages rose by 0.1%.

According to a Pew Research Center survey, 44% of Americans experienced difficulty paying for at least one basic need over the past year. Another 20% of respondents said they received food from food banks or food distribution sites.

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Florida resident Stacy Eichel lost her marketing job at a medical company in September 2025 following a merger. Her business producing branded promotional merchandise for corporate clients was supposed to take on most of the financial burden, but demand for such goods is declining. According to the outlet, companies are cutting spending because of uncertainty over trade policy and tariffs, as well as the spread of artificial intelligence.

A low-hiring market

Economists describe the US labor market as one with low levels of hiring and layoffs. Employers are reducing recruitment, although layoffs remain relatively limited. The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed that the number of job openings and workers voluntarily leaving their jobs remained generally unchanged.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that the cost of living is the main concern for 47% of voters. Respondents named democratic norms and values as the next most important issue, at 22%.

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