Estonia will allocate an additional 10 million euros to purchase U.S. weapons for Ukraine

Estonia will allocate an additional 10 million euros to the PURL program, which is intended for the procurement of U.S. weapons for Ukraine, bringing its total contribution through this mechanism to 31 million euros. This was announced by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

According to the Estonian foreign minister, the allocated funds will be used to provide the Ukrainian defense forces with air defense systems and ammunition. Tsahkna emphasized that strengthening the protection of Ukrainian airspace is critically important ahead of the winter season to counter Russian strikes on civilian and energy infrastructure, and that Estonia’s total military aid to Ukraine in 2026 reached 0.3% of the country’s GDP.

Source: Margus Tsahkna.

Estonia will transfer an additional 125,000 euros to the Ukrainian Energy Support Fund.

Estonia has blamed Russia for the arrival of Ukrainian drones.

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