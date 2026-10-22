The Canadian village of Solsgirt in the province of Manitoba, once a bustling farming community with stores, a school, and a train station, has become a nearly deserted settlement. Today, only three families remain there.

According to local resident Harry Workman, who returned to the village in 1962, the population has gradually declined over the years. Farms grew larger, and residents increasingly traveled to larger towns for shopping and services.

Among the abandoned buildings are two churches. St. Stephen’s Anglican Church was built in 1906. Inside, wooden pews, religious books, and an old Bible have been preserved to this day. It was sold to the local museum for one Canadian dollar—about 50 pence—but plans to relocate the building were never carried out.

The other building is the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, housed in a former school that closed in 1958. Its distinctive domes were handcrafted by local carpenter Michael Svistun.

Both churches held their last services in 2002, four months apart. The Ukrainian church was later transferred to private owners who planned to convert it into a residence.

In the abandoned houses, you can still find the personal belongings of former residents, old photographs, and household items. Some of the buildings are almost completely overgrown with grass and trees, giving the impression that life in the village came to a standstill many years ago.

Source: Daily Mail.

The Canadian government is discussing with Ukraine the possibility of sending some firearms—the use of which it has banned—to help deter Russia on the battlefield.

The House of Commons of the Canadian Parliament approved the allocation of 764 million Canadian dollars (about 587 million U.S. dollars) in military aid to Ukraine. It also approved the allocation of financial assistance and funds for humanitarian demining.

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