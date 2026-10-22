France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs responded to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) over a post about protests in France by publishing statistics on firearm deaths in the United States. This was reported by The Independent.

ICE shared a video showing masked people standing near a large fire during recent demonstrations in France. In the post, the agency said it fights every day to keep American streets from looking the same.

The French Response page, which according to the publication is run by the French foreign ministry, reposted the entry. In response, it published data on firearm mortality in the US and said that France fights every day to ensure its statistics do not resemble those of America.

Gun death statistics

French Response published a comparison of firearm deaths per 100,000 population among G7 countries. According to the data provided, the rate is 5.9 in the US, 0.8 in Canada, 0.3 in France, and 0.1 in the United Kingdom. The page did not specify the source of these calculations.

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At the same time, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 44,000 people in the country died from firearm-related injuries in 2024. This number includes, in particular, homicides and suicides involving firearms.

Reaction to Trump’s statements

US President Donald Trump had previously linked the French protests to migration without evidence. He claimed that France was allegedly being destroyed by migrants, jihadists, and communists. US Vice President J.D. Vance also explained the unrest by immigration and integration problems.

French President Emmanuel Macron called such remarks about the protests unacceptable and stupid. Demonstrations in France began last month due to students’ dissatisfaction with learning conditions and a shortage of teachers, and later became nationwide. Participants are also expressing concern over the cost of living and the deterioration of public services.

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