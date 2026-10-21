Spain’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned remarks by Argentine President Javier Milei directed at Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Spain and its citizens. The ministry also condemned what it described as a call for the use of violence made by Milei earlier that day.

Reaction of Spain’s Foreign Ministry

In a statement, the ministry stressed that Spain is a sovereign state and does not accept external interference, attacks or insults directed at the head of government and freely and democratically elected institutions. It also said that the country would not tolerate attempts to undermine peaceful and democratic coexistence.

As reported by Anadolu Agency, Spain’s foreign ministry called it unworthy for the head of a friendly state to visit Spain with the sole purpose of fostering an atmosphere of polarization and violence among Spaniards and the peoples of Spain and Argentina.

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Milei’s speech in Madrid

During a business forum in Madrid, Milei described Sanchez as a dictator and called him a criminal and a thief. Sanchez responded to Milei’s repeated use of the word “leftist” as an insult by saying on the social network X that he is proud to be a leftist.

Tensions between the two leaders have persisted for a long time. Since taking office in December 2023, Milei has visited Spain several times but has not met with Sanchez.

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