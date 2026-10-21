Putin told Witkoff that Russia is ready to help the U.S. resolve the crisis in Iran

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told Steve Witkoff, special envoy to U.S. President Donald Trump, that Moscow is ready to help Washington resolve the situation surrounding Iran. The Kremlin leader also expressed interest in resuming economic cooperation with the United States.

During his meeting with Steve Witkoff, Vladimir Putin said he was interested in the U.S. assessment of the situation surrounding the Iranian crisis.

“I am interested in assessments of the situation surrounding the crisis in Iran,” said the Russian dictator.

He also assured that Moscow is ready to join the search for ways to resolve the conflict.

“Russia is ready to help resolve the Iranian crisis,” Putin said.

According to international media reports, during the meeting, the Russian leader also mentioned Moscow’s long-standing relations with Tehran and stated that the U.S. is well aware of Russia’s proposals for resolving the situation.

In addition to the situation surrounding Iran, Putin expressed Russia’s interest in restoring economic ties with the United States.

The meeting with Witkoff took place on October 21 in St. Petersburg. Topics of discussion also included Russia’s war against Ukraine and the prospects for further contacts between Moscow and Washington.

Witkoff, for his part, noted progress in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine and expressed hope for the resumption of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

This was reported by Russian media.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated after his meeting with Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg that there is a basis for reaching an agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine. The American side brought documents containing proposals for resolving the war, but their contents have not yet been disclosed. During the talks, Putin also announced the release of U.S. citizen Stephen Gabbard, whom a Russian court had imprisoned on charges of mercenary activity.

During a meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin discussed the possibility of meeting with Donald Trump in China. The Kremlin leader also asked that his gratitude be conveyed to the U.S. president and his wife, Melania, for their efforts regarding Ukraine.



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