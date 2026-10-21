French authorities have instructed intelligence agencies to investigate whether Russian agents may have instigated violence during the mass protests in the country. At the same time, there is currently no evidence that Moscow organized the unrest.

According to the Financial Times, accounts linked to Russia were spreading videos of violence and false information about the protests. In particular, footage of the 2024 riots in Tbilisi was passed off as events in France—the corresponding post garnered nearly 6 million views.

European intelligence officials note that Russian information campaigns primarily reacted to existing events and were limited to the internet. Law enforcement agencies are also focusing their attention on the possible involvement of far-left groups in the riots.

Sciences Po researcher David Colón linked the spread of disinformation to the Russian influence networks “Matryoshka” and Storm-1516, but does not believe they organized the protests themselves.

Source: Financial Times

During the mass riots in France, Louis Vuitton and Hermès stores in Marseille were looted, while in Paris, rioters damaged or looted a number of other retail outlets.

The French supermarket chain Carrefour lowered its forecast for annual financial results due to the riots, looting, and curfews in France.

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