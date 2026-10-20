Polish Sejm backs partial decriminalization of abortion — Interia

The Polish Sejm adopted two legislative decisions on pregnancy termination. The first provides for the partial decriminalization of abortions and assistance with them. It was supported by 217 lawmakers, while 213 voted against and three abstained, Interia reports. Both decisions concern Polish legislation on pregnancy termination.

Partial decriminalization

The decision on partial decriminalization was supported by a margin of four votes. The total number of votes in favor, against, and abstentions in this vote was 433.

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Pregnancy termination due to fetal defects

Separately, the lower house of the Polish parliament approved provisions allowing pregnancy termination due to fetal defects. A total of 233 lawmakers voted in favor, 203 voted against, and one abstained.

In this vote, supporters had a margin of 30 votes. The number of lawmakers who supported these provisions was 16 higher than the number of votes for partial decriminalization.

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