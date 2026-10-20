Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in the Sejm that he would submit a request to President Karol Nawrocki to appoint Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domański as deputy prime minister. Interia reports.

Debate on the vote of no confidence

Tusk’s statement came during the Sejm’s consideration of a vote of no confidence in Domański. After the debate, the minister addressed parliament and spoke about Poland’s economic ambitions. Among the achievements, he named the country’s accession to the G20 group.

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Government and opposition positions

Opposition representatives stated that Domański is the author of a draft budget that provides for Poland to borrow 300 billion zlotys. Speaking in defense of the minister, Tusk acknowledged the existence of a high deficit and debt. At the same time, the prime minister expressed confidence that under Domański and the October 15 Coalition, the debt would remain under control. According to him, major European countries have significantly higher debt levels than Poland.

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