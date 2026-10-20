In the United States, the Republican National Committee (RNC) is allocating more than $50 million to support the party’s candidates in elections to the House of Representatives and the Senate. The funds are intended to help Republicans retain majorities in both chambers of Congress during the final two weeks before Election Day.

More than $44 million has already been transferred

As The Hill reports, The New York Times was the first to report on the transfer of money to organizations that support Republican candidates for the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The RNC said that from mid-August to mid-October, it transferred more than $44 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee. The RNC divided these funds equally between the two committees.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At least another $6 million is expected

By Election Day next month, both committees are expected to receive at least another $6 million from the RNC. The publication notes that Republicans generally have a significant advantage in fundraising, but polls indicate a difficult battle for majorities on Capitol Hill.

According to The Hill’s partners at Decision Desk HQ, in a nationwide poll on the congressional elections, Democrats have 49.9% support compared with 42.4% for Republicans. A Decision Desk HQ forecast puts Democrats’ chances of winning a Senate majority at 56%, compared with 44% for Republicans. In the House of Representatives, Democrats have a 77% probability of retaining the majority, while Republicans have 23%.

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