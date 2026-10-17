Mexico’s birth rate has declined significantly: in the country’s capital, Mexico City, it stands at just 0.8 children per woman. At the same time, the country’s population has exceeded 130 million people, according to the results of the 2025 intercensal survey conducted by the national statistics agency INEGI.

As Mexico News Daily reports, the publication conducted an exploratory survey of 35 people aged 25 to 35 from nine Mexican cities. Of them, 13 said they do not want to have children. The survey is not representative of the entire country, but its participants often cited the same reasons: insufficient income, housing problems, insecurity, health issues, the climate crisis and the lack of a stable partner.

Costs and instability

Among the 22 respondents who want children or are considering having them in the future, some said they first want to improve their financial situation or find a permanent partner. Three respondents said they had been unable to conceive a child because of health or fertility problems.

According to the publication’s estimate based on data from the ENIGH household income and expenditure survey, Data México information and reference prices, a family of four living in its own home in Mexico City, Querétaro, León, Monterrey or San Miguel de Allende needs between 29,500 and 48,000 Mexican pesos per month. The calculation included food, clothing, public school expenses, transport, utilities, communications, medical care and a reserve for unforeseen circumstances.

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The publication notes that even two average incomes in these cities do not cover the estimated budget and savings for emergency needs. Respondents who already have one or two children also said they limit their family size because of costs, lack of living space and the desire to devote more time to their children.

Security and fears for the future

Survey participants also referred to a sense of insecurity in the country. According to the 2026 National Survey of Victimization and Perception of Public Security (ENVIPE), 74% of adult residents of Mexico considered their state unsafe during the survey period. The highest levels of this perception were recorded in the State of Mexico at 90%, Morelos at 88.7% and Tabasco at 87.6%.

Some respondents also cited possible water shortages, global warming, wars and uncertainty about the future as causes for concern. Women who had already become mothers mentioned the physical strain of pregnancy, hormonal changes, health risks and a career break.

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