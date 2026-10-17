Israeli police have opened an investigation into reports of an alleged settler attack on European diplomats in the village of Taybeh in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Participants in the visit included the Belgian consul general, diplomats from France and Poland, as well as the mayor of the French city of Aulnoye-Aymeries, Deutsche Welle reports.

Damaged vehicle

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said that masked settlers attacked Palestinians, Catholic representatives, Western diplomats and officials. According to him, a Belgian vehicle was also damaged during the incident.

According to eyewitness accounts, vehicles from the embassies of France, Belgium and Poland arrived in Taybeh, a village with a predominantly Christian population. The settlers reportedly came to the area to prevent Palestinians from harvesting olives.

Masked men reportedly surrounded one of the diplomatic vehicles with SUVs, demanded to see documents and smashed a window.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reaction of Israeli authorities

A witness and two diplomats told AFP that settlers beat Bernard Baudoux, the 78-year-old mayor of Aulnoye-Aymeries. Two people who spoke with him told AFP that the mayor sustained injuries but did not require hospitalization.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar condemned violence by Israeli rioters in the Taybeh area. Separately, the Israeli military said that the diplomats' visit had not been coordinated with them and that no military personnel were present at the scene.

According to Deutsche Welle, the current olive harvest season in the West Bank has been accompanied by a high level of violence. Settlers are attempting to physically prevent Palestinians from harvesting the crop.

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