On October 16, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending the broad tariffs, restrictions, and sanctions that the late Senator Lindsey Graham had proposed imposing on purchases of Russian energy resources.

Bloomberg reported

this.

According to the publication, Trump invoked a provision to waive sanctions under a law that the late Senator Lindsey Graham had championed as a way to punish Russia for the war in Ukraine. That law also provided for the expansion of sanctions against Iran.

“I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and tariffs provided for in the Graham Act. I have provided Congress with a determination that granting this waiver is currently in the national interest of the United States,” Trump stated in the executive order.

“Donald Trump has once again shown that he stands with a bloodthirsty dictator and those who help Russia wage war, rather than with the majority of Americans, Congress, and the United States’ European allies. This sanctions waiver has nothing to do with U.S. national security. Its purpose is to appease Vladimir Putin. I hope my Republican colleagues will join me in condemning this shameful and cowardly move,” said Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who worked with Lindsey Graham to draft this legislation.

Recall that Donald Trump stated in Washington that he would soon hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a possible plague outbreak at a Siberian research institute.

A bill has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives that would block President Donald Trump’s so-called “diesel deal” with Russia. The bill was introduced by Democrat Gregory Mix with support from members of both parties.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv had not been informed in advance of the U.S. agreement with Russia regarding the supply of diesel fuel or the decision to ease sanctions.

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