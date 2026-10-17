In Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal decree promoting and appointing 26 judges to the Board of Grievances. Asharq Al-Awsat reported the personnel decision on October 17, citing the Saudi Press Agency.

Personnel decision for administrative justice

The president of the Board of Grievances, Dr. Ali Al-Uhaideb, also heads Saudi Arabia’s Administrative Judiciary Council. He commented on the decree concerning the 26 judges.

According to Al-Uhaideb, the decree is intended to strengthen the staffing of the judicial system, increase the efficiency of judicial proceedings, and improve the quality of judicial decisions.

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Statement by the Board’s head

He added that the decision reflects the king’s support for administrative justice. The king holds the title of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. Al-Uhaideb also noted the constant attention and oversight of the crown prince in this area of the judicial system.

Read the report by Asharq Al-Awsat.

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