Pakistan's security forces said they killed 18 people whom authorities described as militants during separate operations in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. State media reported this on October 7, The Hindu writes.

Operation in North Waziristan

According to state broadcaster Radio Pakistan, security forces killed 13 people during an intelligence-based operation in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The broadcaster referred to them using the term Fitna al-Khawarij.

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Weapons and searches

As the publication reported, weapons and ammunition were seized from those killed. Clearance measures and search operations continued in the area of the operation. The available text of the source does not provide separate details about the remaining dead or the operations in Balochistan.

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