US President’s special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner plan to travel to Norway this week for the next round of talks on ending the war of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — against Ukraine. Two of the three anonymous Jerusalem Post sources said they expect Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to take part.

Sources familiar with the plans said the meeting schedule is preliminary and may change. The White House did not provide an immediate comment on the upcoming talks.

Tensions between Kyiv and Washington

The planned talks are taking place amid increasing tensions between Washington and Kyiv. Ukraine says the speed of the Starshield military satellite system, owned by SpaceX, was reduced as a result of a US decision. Kyiv also claims that the United States restricted intelligence sharing and delayed deliveries of missiles for Patriot air defense systems that were paid for by other countries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In a video address published on Telegram on Monday, Zelensky said these circumstances could indicate a political decision to slow support for Ukraine. US officials denied the Ukrainian claims.

Arms deliveries and Starshield

One source said US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has still not approved the delivery of the latest package of US weapons purchased by NATO allies under the PURL program. The source could not confirm whether the package includes Patriot missiles. The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment.

Ukraine uses Starshield for battlefield communications and drone operations. The US Department of Defense has a contract with SpaceX for the system and allows Ukraine to use it. Ukrainian officials said restrictions on Starshield operations led to civilian deaths because the military was unable to intercept Russian strikes. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said Starshield is owned and controlled by the US government, while decisions to limit the system’s speed or use are made by the US military or the US president.

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