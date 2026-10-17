Yair Golan, head of Israel’s Democrats party, questioned the ability of Shin Bet security service chief David Zini to protect the integrity of the upcoming Knesset elections during a campaign event in the Jezreel Valley. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Criticism of the Shin Bet chief

Golan said he had grounds for concern over whether Zini would be able to properly protect the electoral process. In the politician’s view, one of the former senior military officials — Nitzan Alon, Roni Numa, or Uri Gordin — could have been appointed as Shin Bet chief.

Golan linked his doubts to Zini’s work after taking office. According to him, the Shin Bet chief failed to cope with two tasks that he considered key: investigating the “Qatargate” case and countering violence by extremist Jewish settlers in the West Bank. Golan called protecting the electoral process the third test for the service’s head.

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The Democrats leader also rejected accusations that he had previously called Israel Defense Forces personnel “baby killers” or “Nazis.”

Position on a second airport

Separately, Golan reiterated his objections to the construction of a second international airport in Ramat David, in the Jezreel Valley. He said that about ten years ago, when he was deputy chief of the Israel Defense Forces General Staff, he rejected this option for security reasons, although it was supported by the Air Force.

According to Golan, the second airport, which would complement Ben Gurion Airport, should be built in the Negev Desert. He explained that Ramat David is within range of missiles from Lebanon and therefore would not be a reliable solution in emergencies. Golan also cited the development of the Negev as one of the arguments in favor of such a location and said he would oppose the construction of an international airport in the Jezreel Valley.

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