Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the successful attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the data centers of the Russian company Yandex had a direct positive impact on Israel’s information security. According to the Israeli leader, immediately after the server infrastructure in Russia was taken offline, approximately 60% of the online activity by hostile bots and users targeting his country disappeared.

The Israeli prime minister emphasized that this example demonstrates the effectiveness and importance of cyber and physical attacks on an adversary’s digital infrastructure. Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that Israel is also beginning to work more actively in this direction, taking into account the specific characteristics and limitations of the country’s democratic system.

Source: IsraeliPM.

Ukrainian strikes on data centers belonging to the Russian company Yandex caused temporary disruptions in the operation of certain networks used to spread Kremlin propaganda abroad. According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, following the attacks on facilities in Sasovo, Kaluga, and Vladimir, the volume of posts in certain clusters of the Pravda, InfoDefense, and Nod of Time networks decreased by approximately half. A decrease in views of propaganda content was also recorded in France and the U.S., along with a drop in activity related to certain topic-specific searches on the social network X.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius stated that to protect democratic elections from Russian interference, allies should ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to strike more data centers on Russian territory. The head of the Lithuanian government emphasized that only decisive action—not mere declarations—can deter the aggressor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that following Ukrainian strikes on data centers belonging to the Russian company Yandex, there has been a decrease in bots, provocations, and hostility on social media. According to him, users of many platforms have noticed these changes.

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